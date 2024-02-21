Proceeds from Two Kings: Elvis Live in Concert in West Kelowna will benefit firefighting charities

Photo: Contributed

A concert whose proceeds will support local firefighter charities is quickly approaching, and you might be all shook up if you don’t get your tickets now.

Two Kings: Elvis Live in Concert will take place on Friday, March 8, at Emmanuel Church Auditorium, which is located at 2600 Hebert Rd. in West Kelowna.

Every last cent raised from the concert will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society and West Kelowna Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

The pair of Elvis tribute performers who will perform during the concert are two of the best. One is Jimmy Holmes, who was the first runner-up at the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest in the home of Graceland, Memphis, Tenn. Holmes also won the 2023 Images of the King World Championship in Memphis.

The other King of Rock ’n’ Roll will be West Kelowna’s DJ Dodge, who was the grand champion in the non-professional division of the 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival.

The Uptown Hornz, Cadillac Kings and Cadillac Queens will be the 10-piece backup band for the two Elvises as they take concertgoers down memory lane.

It will be a rare and unforgettable night of entertainment as everyone celebrates the heroes that protected the Central Okanagan during last summer’s wildfires. The songs and performances from Elvis’ Las Vegas concert years will include high-energy songs, big ballads and gospel music.

“On September 4 we were walking on Bernard and came up with a plan to support our community in our own way,” said Darryl Dudek, also known as DJ Dodge. “You may know that Elvis was very generous and a true humanitarian. So we came up with an evening of entertainment once things settled down in the spring, and it’s an honour to donate one hundred percent of the net proceeds from the show to the Kelowna and West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Societies.

“Everyone has been super helpful and supportive to make this possible."

General admission, which is good for rows three and up, are $49.50, including all taxes and fees. VIP tickets, for rows one and two, are $99.50 and include a variety of perks, including a meet-and-greet and individual photo opportunity with Jimmy Holmes and DJ Dodge.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website here.