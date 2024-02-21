West Kelowna liquor store fined $7K for selling cider to minor

Photo: Google Maps

A West Kelowna liquor store has been slapped with a $7,000 fine for selling alcohol to a minor.

According to a recent decision from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, liquor inspectors were conducting a series of inspections in the Central Okanagan on Sept. 26, 2023.

On that evening, an undercover minor working with the agents attended the Grey Sage Liquor Store at 2961 Gorman Rd. in Glenrosa and purchased a six pack of Okanagan Cider black cherry cider with $20 in cash.

“At no time during the sales transaction did the sales clerk request any identification from the minor agent to confirm the age of the minor agent,” said the decision.

Store ownership did not provide any of their own evidence related to the penalty to the branch.

The store has no prior contraventions of the Liquor Control and Licensing Act so was handed the minimum fine of $7,000.

Two other Kelowna-area businesses, a cannabis store and a cidery, received similar penalties last week.