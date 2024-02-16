Lone 4-wheel driver stuck in snow above West Kelowna found safely by COSAR

Photo: COSAR File photo

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team was called out for their third rescue in three nights on Thursday, this time helping a lone 4-wheel driver stuck in the snow.

COSAR said the driver had slid out of the packed ruts of an unplowed forestry road above West Kelowna.

"The circumstances required additional assistance, and being out of cell range, the driver used their iPhone's SOS feature to connect to an Emergency Response Call center, via satellite," they shared in their social media post.

A small team of local, knowledgeable operators responded in a custom off-road vehicle along with SAR members to the individual's location, which was pinpointed with an excellent degree of accuracy.

There were no medical concerns and crews were able to assist the driver and escort them and their vehicle back to the pavement.

"Progress was captured live during the event, with position tracking during the regular Thursday night COSAR Training exercise, coincidentally focussing on the mapping software."



In all three of the latest callouts, COSAR said the simple missions have been completed safely.



With current backroad snow conditions being variable with lower sections extremely icy, and upper elevation sections providing minimal traction in sugary type snow,

This was COSAR's 17th call of 2024.