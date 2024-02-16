West Kelowna couple spend day touring Invictus Games sites with Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photo: Lori Bourgeois Lori and Mike Bourgeois were the 'hosts' for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they toured some of the Invictus Games facilities and met with athletes on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

A West Kelowna couple has rubbed shoulders with royalty.

Mike and Lori Bourgeois got to spend the day with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in Whistler on Wednesday. They were the official ‘hosts’ or Invictus Games ambassadors as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured facilities and met with athletes in training ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

Mike is a former Invictus athlete. He was part of Canada’s archery and cycling teams at the 2022 games in The Hague, Netherlands. He and Lori were asked by the organizing committee to join the prince’s entourage.

“It’s all the Duke of Sussex’s passion project. We benefited greatly, I benefited greatly and my family from being involved, being selected. So now we’re just paying it forward,” said Bourgeois.

He says they spent quite a bit of time interacting with the couple, including one memorable moment. “The duchess borrowed my phone to take a picture of her husband for their kids, which is kind of a nice, family, feel-good story.”

Bourgeois, a retired Canadian Armed Forces infantry captain who served on several humanitarian relief efforts, says that there were plenty of opportunity to chat with Harry and Meghan on Wednesday.

“They did have security teams that keep them on schedule and it’s an army of volunteers that facilitate the movement for the duke and duchess. But the reality is that there’s a lot of dead time also, where we’re just standing around and talking.”

He adds that, “at the end of the day they’re people just like you and I.”

The Bourgeois’ brush with royalty didn’t go unnoticed by the international media covering the Sussexes’ visit. People magazine interviewed Mike about Harry’s commitment to wounded veterans.

“The duke is really all about how are the athletes coping, what has their experience been. He’s very passionate about injured and wounded military. Of course, he lived that life being deployed to Afghanistan himself,” Bourgeois told Castanet.

“He’s spent a lot of time around injured soldiers and everything about what we are doing here is about his passion for the well being of injured and wounded soldiers and their recovery through sport.”