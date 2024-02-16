Lunar New Year celebrated at Mar Jok Elementary School in West Kelowna

Students at Mar Jok Elementary School have been celebrating Lunar New Year over the past couple of weeks, with several children in grade five learning and performing the Dragon and Lion Dance.

Mar Jok Elementary School Principal Brady Holland tells Castanet they have been celebrating Lunar New Year for several years, and that it's evolved into something truly special for both students and teachers.

“We really want to celebrate the diversity in our school, and we also want our students to learn about other cultures, and of course it’s really important at this school to learn about Jok Mar and to learn about Chinese culture,” said Mar Jok Elementary School Principal Brady Holland.

Jok Mar was one of the first Chinese settlers who came to Kelowna in 1912, eventually buying the land that Mar Jok Elementary School sits on today.

“His big dream was to own property and he called this the Golden Mountain. And so when he could finally afford it, he bought it from the government and set up his homestead here," said Kelly Jones, the wife of Jok Mar's grandson.

"He also opened the first Chinese food restaurant in Kelowna known as the Golden Pheasant cafe, where he employed many, many people. A lot of old pioneers of Kelowna have fond memories of meeting and dating there and stuff and it’s just, it’s home."

Jok Mar's grand nephew Adrian Mar say Jok Mar would be very excited to see Canadian students learning about Chinese culture.

“When we celebrate Chinese New Year it means a lot about prosperity, success, and making sure that everyone has wealth and happiness throughout that year. So it can’t be understated how important this year is or any New Year under the Chinese calendar,” said Adrian.

Lunar New Year is celebrated between Feb 10 and 24 this year.