West Kelowna council approves townhomes on Gellatly Road South

Photo: Contributed

A multi-family housing development on West Kelowna's Gellatly Road has the blessing of city council.

The multi-residential development would include 20 three-storey townhouse units ranging in size from two to five bedrooms, at 3830 Gellatly Rd. South.

Staff indicate each of the units would include two parking spaces with sufficient visitor and loading stalls.

"All parking space requirements have been met," said planner Chris Oliver when addressing residents concerns about parking.

He added on-street parking is not allowed in that area.

A number of variances pertaining to a reduction in side and rear setbacks and a narrowing of the minimum driveway width from seven to six metres along the central access road were also approved as part of the permit application.

Residents also expressed concerns about the condition of that portion of Gellatly Road South given the increased traffic as the area densifies.

"Road improvements are on the radar," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"It's developments like this that will help pay for those road improvements. The money has to come from somewhere and this is a Development Cost Charge road.

"As we get more developments like this, that is going to help fund the necessary improvements on this stretch of road, and other roads in our community."

He also voiced concerns about the close proximity to a cherry orchard which could lead to conflicts with the new residents in the event helicopters are used early in the morning to try off the crop after a rainstorm.

He hopes the developer will do what they can to mitigate the potential for conflict.