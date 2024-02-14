Process to get approval for fire hall financing begins next week

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna begins the process of obtaining voter approval to spend up to $8 million on a new Lakeview Heights fire hall next week.

The one month window for residents to voice their opposition to the borrowing bylaw begins next Tuesday, Feb. 20 and runs through Thursday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m.

The alternative approval process or AAP allows residents opposed to the the borrowing bylaw to have their say by filling out an electoral response form and returning it to the city by the deadline.

In order to stop the borrowing bylaw more than 10 per cent of the estimated 28,098 registered voters would have to submit elector response forms.

Forms are available online and at city hall and can be returned via email, fax, mail or in person.

Residents in favour of the borrowing bylaw need do nothing.

The city is looking to borrow up to $8 million to replace fire hall 32 in Lakeview Heights, built more than 50 years ago.

“Our firefighters who protect our community around the clock need an operational facility that meets regulatory standards for fire and life safety,” said Mayor Gord Milsom at an earlier meeting.

“The current fire hall #32 is well past its lifespan, the building is well undersized and leaks, firefighters are stationed in portables, and some vehicles and equipment are housed in pop-up tents outside the fire hall.

If approved, the new fire hall would be constructed on the site of the Lakeview Heights Community Hall on Anders Road.

It would also include integrating the hall, park space and amenities.