Taylor Swift-Mania providing boost to some Okanagan restaurants

Restaurants in Kelowna and West Kelowna are taking a page out of the NFL playbook, using Taylor Swift-Mania as a way to boost sales for a struggling hospitality sector.

When the wins are fewer and farther between, you’ll take them where you can get them. That's been the sentiment of several Kelowna-area restaurants and establishments when it comes to the phenomenon of hosting themed events surrounding the global pop star.

“We had seen a few other local spots do it and heard that some of them had sold out, like, four or five themed nights. So we gave it a try and sold out our private space for sixty people and had to actually create a waiting list,” said Emily Scott-Wild, marketing manager at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery.

Fresh off a sold-out event, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery screened Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film at an all-ages event on their big screen in their private dining space on Feb. 13.

The singer’s popularity has soared to even greater heights in recent months, partly due to her relationship with Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, with reports indicating that her presence around the league has brought upwards of $500 million dollars in revenue to the NFL alone.

According to Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, Red Bird Brewing, the OK Corral Cabaret, Just Peachy, and the Kelowna Curling Club are a few other establishments that have used the hype around Swift to hold special events and promotions.

“Regardless of what you might think about Taylor Swift, there’s no doubt her cultural significance has provided a much needed opportunity for us to get people together in restaurants and other spaces and do our best to keep business somewhat healthy, especially during the slow season,” said Mt. Boucherie CEO Craig McCulloch.

Due to the event’s popularity, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery has already begun planning a second date to satisfy the demand for events based around Swift’s music.

“At the end of the day, we look at successful restaurant marketing as identifying a public need and fulfilling it in our own unique way," said said Scott-Wild.

"If Taylor Swift is the person or thing that makes it possible for people to get together, have a glass of wine and a snack, support their local businesses and communities, and have a good time, then we see that as a total win-win."