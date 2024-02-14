West Kelowna council nix gymnasium at refurbished community centre

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna will go ahead with designing the new Mount Boucherie Community Centre without a gymnasium.

City council nixed the gym addition during Tuesday's council meeting.

Including the gymnasium on the north side of the community centre was one of three options presented to council, however escalating costs to more than $4.7 million plus the proximity of the gym at the adjacent Mount Boucherie Secondary school prompted council to steer away.

Council was presented with three options to convert the present city hall back to a community centre - its original use until the city took it over in 2009.

Council opted unanimously for the second of the three options to restore the community centre to include 80 child care spaces.

Facilities and recreation manager Erin Goodwin says the restoration would turn the centre into a "joint-use" facility.

"It would be used as a child care during the day Monday to Friday and on evenings and weekends used for community space," said Goodwin.

The city, in partnership with BGC Okanagan received a $3 million grant through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund for the project.

However, the funding application also included construction of the gymnasium.

"Staff feel it will still qualify for the child care grant, however the city will have to amend the grant application which will entail deleting the gymnasium from the project and await a decision as to whether the updated application is approved and for how much."

Goodwin says there is a chance the grant could end up being reduced with the amended application but added the parameters for the grant have changed since the city first applied.

Under new parameters he says there is no maximum amount as opposed to the previous $3 million ceiling.

"We will be asking for 100 per cent funding if possible."

Cost of the restoration is pegged at about $3.6 million.

"We do have competing interests for where to place money and staff resources," said Coun. Rick de Jong in supporting Option 2.

"When we are talking about two gymnasiums down two flights of stairs I would prefer the Boys and Girls Club or whatever operators we are working with explore opportunities for joint use agreements with the school district."

De Jong says he is not convinced the city needs another gym stating a number of elementary school gyms that are underutilized.

Staff will move forward with a progressive design build and bring back a final design with budget and financing strategy at a future council meeting.

City staff are expected to vacate the present city hall later this spring once the new city hall adjacent to the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre is complete.