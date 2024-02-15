Things to do in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Family Day

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Kelowna and West Kelowna are getting ready for BC Family Day and they're promising fun for everyone involved this long weekend.

There's a number of family-friendly activities that are also free to the public on Monday in West Kelowna, including skating at Jim Lind Arena and family play at the multi-sport centre.

A family obstacle course has also been set up at Mar Jok Elementary School for families to enjoy together, as well as sledding (weather dependent) at Rosewood Field.

Jim Lind Area:

Public Skate at Jim Lind Arena – 12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Multi-Sport Centre:

Family Dome Play Day for all ages – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mar Jok Elementary School:

Family Obstacle Course – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Craft station in the Multi-purpose Room – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rosewood Field:

Sledding, weather dependent – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Families can also try their hand at the Family Day Bingo Challenge, where families are kept busy exploring the city and marking off as many activities as they can along the way. Cross off a line or two and submit it online for a chance to win.

Families looking to go for a swim on BC Family Day are encouraged to check out Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre rates and schedules.

Other free outdoor options include strolling along Gellatly waterfront, hiking Mount Boucherie Rush Trail, Glen Canyon, Goats Peak or Kalamoir and more.

In Kelowna, families can visit MNP Place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages drop in activities, including park and play, a bouncy castle, soccer, community stations and public skating.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will also be open for holiday hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. giving access to the swimming pool and sports activities.

The Kelowna Art Gallery and YMCA will also be open to families on BC Family Day.