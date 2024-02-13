Former Kelowna city manager serves as interim West Kelowna CAO

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of West Kelowna didn't have to look too far to find an interim replacement for outgoing chief administrative office Paul Gipps.

Former Kelowna city manager Ron Mattiussi will fill the role on an interim basis while the city continues its search for a permanent top bureaucrat.

Mattiussi assumes the position immediately.

“With over 40 years’ experience in public service, 28 at a senior level, our council is delighted to welcome Mr. Mattiussi to West Kelowna as our interim CAO,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

“Ron brings significant planning and operational experience that will benefit our growing city. We recently retained him to lead the city’s McDougall Creek Wildfire recovery efforts and our council and citizens were extremely grateful.

Council has full confidence in Mr. Mattiussi’s leadership and expertise, and we look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”

Mattiussi was originally hired by the City of Kelowna as director of planning and development services in 1995 and was appointed city manager in 2006. He served in that position until his retirement in 2018.

Since his retirement Mattiussi has advised the Alberta government during the Wood Buffalo Wildfire, and he was retained to help rebuild Lytton after the Lytton Wildfire. Ron has also conducted interim CAO work with the District of Summerland, City of Grand Forks, and City of Revelstoke, as well as planning reviews with the District of Lake Country.

The city has retained Leaders International to undertake the search for a permanent CAO.

Gipps last day was this past Friday when he left to assume duties as CAO of the District of Lake Country.