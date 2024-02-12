Missing man's body discovered near Bear Creek, police say

Photo: Contributed Lucas Singer-Kraus

West Kelowna RCMP have released more information regarding the tragic end to the search of a local man found dead over the weekend.

Lucas Singer-Kraus, 23, was reported missing on Feb. 2, sparking a large community effort to find him.

On Saturday night, it was announced in the "Help Search for Lucas" Facebook group that Singer-Kraus had been found and that his family have suffered a “heartbreaking loss.”

RCMP confirmed Monday Singer-Kraus' body was found on Saturday in the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road.

The BC Coroners Service was able to identify the remains as the missing man.

"The West Kelowna RCMP sends our condolences to the family and thanks the members of the public for their assistance in trying to locate Mr. Singer-Kraus," said Central Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

"There are no signs of criminality and this file has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service."

Singer-Kraus walked away from his home on West Kelowna's Scott Crescent at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. At the time of his disappearance, the family indicated there was no fight prior to his departure.

Many in the community rallied together over the past week to help find Lucas, with more than 1,300 people having joined the search's Facebook group over the past week.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help in the search has raised more than $21,000.

The family of Singer-Kraus has asked the community for privacy as they “navigate this heartbreaking loss.”