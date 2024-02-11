Two-vehicle crash on West Kelowna's snow-covered Gellatly Road Sunday

Photo: Contributed A crash on Gellatly Road Sunday.

It appears the snowy conditions are causing some problems for drivers in the Central Okanagan Sunday.

A white sedan and a white truck appear to have collided on West Kelowna's Gellatly Road Sunday morning, blocking the road for the time being.

Castanet reader Justin took some photos of the scene, showing police blocking vehicle access as emergency crews deal with the crash.

The front of both the vehicles appear to have been damaged in the crash.

Snow has been falling across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior Sunday, making for slippery road conditions. A snowfall warning is currently in effect, although Environment Canada is forecasting the snow may turn to rain in Kelowna later this afternoon.