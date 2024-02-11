Massive search for young West Kelowna man comes to tragic end

Photo: Contributed Lucas Singer-Kraus

The search for West Kelowna's Lucas Singer-Kraus has come to a tragic end.

In a post to the "Help Search for Lucas" Facebook group Saturday night, the young man's family said Lucas has been found, but added they've suffered a “heartbreaking loss.” It's not clear where Lucas was found or how he died.

The 23-year-old walked away from his home on West Kelowna's Scott Crescent at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. His family had noted Lucas hadn't been involved in any kind of fight prior to his leaving, and he had last been seen cleaning dishes. His father told Castanet the day he left was "a pretty innocuous day."

Many in the community have rallied together over the past week to help find Lucas, with more than 1,300 having joined the search's Facebook group over the past week.

The group is full of posts with images of GPS routes, showing the area that people have covered that day in their search for the young men.

“The Singer-Kraus family kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the family posted Saturday night.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who dedicated their time, energy, donations, and volunteering in the search for Lucas. Your support and efforts did not go unnoticed, and the family is immensely grateful for your compassion and kindness.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help in the search has already raised more than $18,000 from more than 100 people in just four days.

“Lucas, known for his selflessness and caring nature, has left a significant impact on his community, and his absence is felt by all who know him,” the family wrote on the fundraiser.

“The outpouring of emotional support from family and the community has been incredible, with helpful individuals coming out to support the search efforts.”

Lucas was described as an introvert who "mostly keeps to himself; he loves history, puzzles, books, etc."

In addition to the many volunteers who lent their time to the search efforts, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the RCMP continued to search for Lucas through to Saturday.

The family of Lucas has asked the community for privacy as they “navigate this heartbreaking loss.”