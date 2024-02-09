Hundreds of townhomes proposed for Upper Glenrosa

Photo: City of West Kelowna

An ambitious housing development in the Gates Road area of Upper Glenrosa will come before West Kelowna's Advisory Planning Commission next week.

The proposal to be discussed is for an official community plan amendment, extension of the city's permanent growth boundary and future rezoning to accommodate a new 226-townhome subdivision on two large properties.

The two properties in question are fronted by Gates Road and Fenton Road.

"If approved, the application would require an extension of West Kelowna's growth boundary to include the two subject properties," the staff report states.

The properties in question east of the Glen Eagles subdivision are not presently serviced by city utilities such as sewer and water. A complicated proposed servicing strategy includes:

Storm would be managed with an onsite detention facility with an outlet to Gates Road.

Sanitary would be gravity fed onsite and connected offsite through the Glen Eagles subdivision to the east within the growth boundary.

Municipal water would be connected through the Glen Eagles subdivision to the east, and then boosted with a private pump from the entry to the development to a private reservoir which would then provide storage and feed the development.

Staff say the application envisions creation of housing under a "unique land lease model" designed to reduce the overall purchase price to make housing more affordable.

"The City of West Kelowna housing strategy proposes to create more opportunities for non-market housing, protect and increase rental housing and create more options for housing throughout the community with more diverse forms and densities," the report continues.

"Proposals for new growth areas are encouraged to consider the impact on existing services and facilities in the community."

The report points out if moved forward a future rezoning application would be required to facilitate three storey townhouses.

"As part of a rezoning proposal, several key reports would need to be submitted and be further expanded including a robust functional servicing report to support the servicing of the proposed development along with a traffic impact assessment.

"Staff would also explore the provision of additional offsite upgrades to facilitate the development."

As part of the report, the committee will be asked to consider several points including the fact the proposal does not achieve regional growth strategy goals as it does not focus new housing within existing service areas to reduce infrastructure and transportation costs.

However, it also notes the application is complementary of the city's housing strategy.

The Advisory Planning Commission reviews significant developments prior to city council and provides the recommendations on the proposal to councillors.