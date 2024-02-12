West Kelowna council to consider Gellatly Road townhomes

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna city council will consider a 20-unit townhouse project proposed for Gellatly Road.

The proposal at 3830 Gellatly Road is for a mix of 20 townhomes, with two to five bedrooms, across four three-storey buildings.

“The proposed townhouse development adds additional housing units and housing options in an existing residential neighbourhood on a site that has remained underutilized for an extended period,” says a staff report going before council on Tuesday.

The site was previously rezoned in 2021 for townhomes and currently has one residence on it.

Minor variances related to setbacks and driveway width due to a FortisBC right of way would be required with the development permit.

In addition to two standard spaces per townhome, a total of four visitor parking spaces will be provided throughout the site, including one accessible parking space, and two truck loading spaces

Council will discuss the proposal Tuesday afternoon.