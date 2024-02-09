West Kelowna rally drivers win again at international competition

Photo: Contributed Liza Tough and Sue Chapin.

A pair of West Kelowna women are back home after another successful run in the only women’s off-road navigation rally in the United States.

The CanToy Divas were the highest-scoring team in the Rebelle Rally international division at this year's race.

Liza Tough and Sue Chapin have taken part in the race for the past several years and have been able to donate a portion of their winnings to charity.

This year, Pathways Abilities Society received $2,500 from the pair.

"Without our sponsors, we wouldn't have been able to win the international cup and bring home $7,500 U.S. dollars in donations for our local charities," says Liza.

Liza has been piloting the 2017 Toyota Tacoma every year, and navigator Sue Chapin has been right beside her for the past four years.

The CanToy Divas are one of only a handful of international teams taking part in the Rebelle Rally, the longest off-road rally in the United States. The race is for women only and was created by Emily Miller. It runs over eight days and covers more than 2,500 kilometres, from northern Nevada to Glamis, California at the Imperial Sand Dunes near the Mexico border.

“Competing from another country is not easy,” says Liza. “It is more expensive, and you will have more hoops to jump through, but it is 100% worth it. The experiences you will have will honestly change your life, and you will gain lifelong friendships.”