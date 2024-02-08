Sip with your sweetheart to be held in West Kelowna

Photo: Westside Wine Trail

Looking for an event this weekend ahead of Valentine's Day? Sip With Your Sweetheart is back on the Westside Wine Trail.

Participating wineries have curated a special wine and chocolate pairing to celebrate the weekend and will be available to indulge in at each pit stop through the tour.

"Sip With Your Sweetheart is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors alike to visit West Kelowna’s wineries in the quiet off-season, where they’ll enjoy scenic winter views and welcoming tasting rooms," said the Westside Wine Trail.

"Attendees will be free to explore any number of participating wineries, encouraging guests to savour the diverse offerings of the Westside Wine Trail."

Attendees are recommended to visit between three and six wineries to get the full experience.

This event happens Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, with ticket prices set at $15 each.

Sip With Your Sweetheart starts at noon each day and closes at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite.