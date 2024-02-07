GoFundMe started for family of missing West Kelowna man

Photo: GoFundMe Singer-Kraus family. (Lucas far left)

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds to support the family a missing West Kelowna man.

Lucas Singer-Kraus, 23, has been missing since the evening of Jan. 31. He was last seen at his home on the 1400 block of Scott Crescent in West Kelowna.

The parents of Lucas have searched for their son day and night since he went missing.

RCMP have called off volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for the time being.

"The Singer-Kraus family is seeking funding assistance to ensure the well-being and safety of their beloved son, Lucas. Your support is crucial in helping the family find the necessary resources to locate Lucas safely," said fundraiser organizer Bexx Salvidar.

Salvidar says the money raised will go towards resources to aid in the search.

"Your financial assistance will provide the family with the means to access professional and technological resources, contributing to the efforts to confirm Lucas's safety. Every contribution, regardless of size, brings them closer to the reassurance they seek," she wrote.

"It's amazing. It means so much," said Lucas' father, Sean Kraus.

So far, over $4,000 has been raised.