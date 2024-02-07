Indigenous-led non-profit offers services to help people experiencing homelessness

Madison Reeve

An Indigenous-led non-profit organization in West Kelowna is providing a wide range of services for the vulnerable and unhoused population.

Knowledging All Nations and Developing Unity, or KANDU, located at 2436 Main Street, focuses on providing access to Indigenous in-person support from individuals who were once in vulnerable positions.

Heather Spence is the founder of KANDU and says her goal is to meet people where they are at, without discrimination.

She says roughly 30 to 40 people come in daily.

"We have a food distribution program. We also host various workshops and events. There is a seating area and a TV so people can come in here... for those who are street-entrenched and bring their belongings with them."

"They can have a place to rest, wash up, use the washroom, and have a bite," Spence said.

Tower Gardens has provided six vertical gardens for the non-profit to use to grow produce.

"With those gardens, we grow greens, vegetables, and with those vegetables and greens, we are going to be serving salads with the frozen meals provided by Turning Points," Spence added.

The center on Main Street also accepts volunteers, arts and craft supplies, and toiletries.

KANDU has been operating along Main Street since 2021.

"We come from a place of love when we open our doors. We invite everybody in," Spence said.

KANDU is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, with flexible hours.

