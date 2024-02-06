Tactical police surround home in West Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside a home in West Kelowna.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

A police officer at the scene says the incident has concluded and its expected that Old Okanagan Highway will be reopened shortly.

Additional details are not available at this time.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Heavily-armed police officers appear to be focused on a single-family home on Old Okanagan Highway, across from the Village at Smith Creek retirement home.

Old Okanagan Highway is closed in both directions between Reece and Chieftain roads.

The police response comes exactly one year after a similar incident at the same home.

ORIGINAL: Noon

Tactical officers and police dogs have surrounded a vehicle or home near Old Okanagan Highway and Reece Road.

A resident at an apartment nearby says police have been heard yelling "get out of the vehicle, we have you surrounded" on a loud speaker.

The resident says she heard four loud bangs, but at this time it's unknown what exactly the noises are.

"They are telling him to get out of the car with his hands above his head. They told me to stay inside."

At this time it's believed there is only one individual police are communicating with.

Another resident, however, says police appear to have surrounded a home in the area. Some roads are blocked off.

Castanet has requested more details from the West Kelowna RCMP and has a reporter headed to the scene.