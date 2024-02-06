Tactical police execute search warrant on Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP and the regional Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a residence along Old Okanagan Highway.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The residence under search was located across from the Village at Smith Creek retirement home.

Old Okanagan Highway was closed in both directions between Reece and Chieftain Roads for approximately one hour.

"There is no concern for public safety regarding this incident," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made at this time.

Police are familiar with this home having been to the same location for a similar incident one year ago.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

A police officer at the scene says the incident has concluded and its expected that Old Okanagan Highway will be reopened shortly.

Additional details are not available at this time.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Heavily-armed police officers appear to be focused on a single-family home on Old Okanagan Highway, across from the Village at Smith Creek retirement home.

Old Okanagan Highway is closed in both directions between Reece and Chieftain roads.

ORIGINAL: Noon

Tactical officers and police dogs have surrounded a vehicle or home near Old Okanagan Highway and Reece Road.

A resident at an apartment nearby says police have been heard yelling "get out of the vehicle, we have you surrounded" on a loud speaker.

The resident says she heard four loud bangs, but at this time it's unknown what exactly the noises are.

"They are telling him to get out of the car with his hands above his head. They told me to stay inside."

At this time it's believed there is only one individual police are communicating with.

Another resident, however, says police appear to have surrounded a home in the area. Some roads are blocked off.

Castanet has requested more details from the West Kelowna RCMP and has a reporter headed to the scene.