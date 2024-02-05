Repairs to Westside Road overpass complete ahead of schedule

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Highway 97 through West Kelowna is fully open again after crews completed repair work on the Westside Road overpass.

Repairs to the bottom side of the overpass began a week ago forcing northbound traffic to funnel into one lane around the repair site.

It was anticipated the repair work wouldn't be complete until next Monday, however in an email later today, AIM Roads says the work is done a week ahead of schedule and traffic patterns are back to normal.

Accessing Highway 97 via the roundabout at Sneena Road has also been restored.

Repairs were necessary after the arm of an excavator being hauled by a truck bearing MJI Contracting Inc. branding hit the Westside Road overpass on Oct. 3.