Parents of missing West Kelowna man say he vanished on 'a pretty innocuous day'

Madison Reeve

The parents of missing West Kelowna man Lucas Singer-Kraus, 23, are doing all they can to bring home their son.

Lucas has been missing since the evening of Jan. 31. He last seen at his home on the 1400 block of Scott Crescent in West Kelowna.

"Keep an eye out for him. You don't have to be afraid of our son. Our son has one of the kindest, most open hearts you'll ever see in your life. The world needs people like him," said Lucas' father, Sean Kraus.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's search for Lucas has been paused by West Kelowna RCMP as of Saturday night.

Sean Kraus and Nathalie Singer have set up their dining-room table as home base for volunteers to aid in their search.

"It's been an amazing outpouring of support with people with drones and ATVs and dogs," Kraus said.

The day Lucas went missing was just an ordinary day, according to his parents.

"Nathalie and I both went to work. He's at home right now looking for work. He just graduated university. I'll fast forward a bit. We made dinner together as a family and ate a little bit late...probably around 8 p.m. Our middle son went to bed a little bit early. Our youngest son was in his room, but he heard Lucas doing the dishes around 11 p.m. or so, and that's about it."

"It was a pretty innocuous day," Kraus added.

His parents noticed Lucas was missing the next day around 10 a.m. They say it's completely out of character for Lucas to wander off.

"He's been out for 108 hours," Kraus said.

"He has no money with him, he does not have his I.D. card," Singer said.

Singer-Kraus is six-foot-one, 180 pounds and Caucasian with hazel eyes. He's believed to be wearing a black zip-up jacket or a red plaid jacket, sweatpants, black boots, and he might also be carrying a black backpack.

He did have his cellphone on hand that pinged Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m. and hasn't alerted since.

If you see Lucas, you're urged to contact West Kelowna RCMP.

"Come home. We love you, we miss you," Singer added.

West Kelowna RCMP say their search is ongoing.

"West Kelowna RCMP officers are still active in their search and are following up with several tips," said RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters.