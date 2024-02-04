Formal search for missing West Kelowna man paused, volunteers continue

Photo: Contributed Lucas Singer-Kraus

While Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have paused their formal search for a missing West Kelowna man, a number of volunteers are spending their Sunday helping out.

Lucas Singer-Kraus, 23, was last seen at his home on West Kelowna's Scott Crescent at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

While COSAR and Penticton Search and Rescue crews searched the area around his house Saturday, they paused their search at about 5:30 p.m., having found no new information to go on.

But a Facebook group has been set up to coordinate the many volunteers in the community who are lending a hand.

According to a post, teams of volunteers are out searching a number of backcountry trails in the area, including Turkey Vulture Trails, Bear Creek, Carrot Mountain, Broken Ranch Trail, MacDougall Trim, Perimeter of Rose Valley Reservoir and Smith Creek.

Lucas is believed to have headed to a forested area when he left his house Wednesday night, but he didn't take any camping equipment. It's not clear why he left.

Those wanting to lend a hand in the search can reach out to Sean Kraus at 514-466-6226. More information on the search can be found here.