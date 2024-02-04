Greater Westside Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for annual Key Awards

A company that specializes in electric vehicle charging is one of the finalists for the Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Awards.
The chamber of commerce on Monday announced the finalists for its 12 awards, which honour the best and brightest in the business world in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.
One of two nominees in the technology and innovation category is Limitless EV. The company provides a complete range of electric vehicle chargers, charger installation services and consultation about everything to do with electrical vehicles.
Limitless EV will go up against Nothing But Jason, a local influencer and videographer, for the technology and innovation award.
The winners will be announced during the awards show, which is being sponsored by Coast Capital and will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at The Cove Lakeside Resort.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of these outstanding finalists,” Greater Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said. “Their resilience, innovation and commitment to excellence have truly set them apart. We look forward to honouring them at our upcoming event.”
The large business of the year finalists are City Furniture, GRM Inc and Carrington Dental Centre, while Okanagan Urban Contractors, Rad Jamz and Margaret Valley Landscaping will battle it out for small business of the year.
The entire list of nominees is:
Arts & Entertainment
Westbank Museum
Klick Entertainment
Janine Lott Studios
Community & Public Service
Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
The Westside Salvation Army
Central Okanagan Food Bank
Young Entrepreneur
Kyla King, Rad Jamz
Jackson Jobe and Jayden Thompson, J&J Lemonade
Matt Ferstl, VNDL project
Environmentally Sustainable Business
Volcanic Hills Estate Winery
EnviroMetal Towing
Kalala Organic Estate Winery
Home Based Business
Give Them Brie
Paradigm 3D
250 Beauty Co
Large Business
City Furniture
GRM Inc
Carrington Dental Centre
New Business
Okanagan Pasta Company
Pandanus Thai Restaurant
WanderlustStuff
Platinum Service Provider
1st Class Auto Glass & Upholstery
Pickadilly’s
Small Business Award
Okanagan Urban Contractors
Rad Jamz
Margaret Valley Landscaping
Technology & Innovation
Limitless EV
Nothing But Jason
Indigenous Business
Rad Relish
Ki?lawana? Builders Limited
Janine Lott Studios
Tourism & Hospitality
Volcanic Hills Estate Winery
19 Okanagan Grill + Bar
Lakesider Brewing
A View to Remember B&B