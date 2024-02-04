Greater Westside Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for annual Key Awards

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Dawson Birch, Jackson Stirling and Julian Coronado.

A company that specializes in electric vehicle charging is one of the finalists for the Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Awards.

The chamber of commerce on Monday announced the finalists for its 12 awards, which honour the best and brightest in the business world in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

One of two nominees in the technology and innovation category is Limitless EV. The company provides a complete range of electric vehicle chargers, charger installation services and consultation about everything to do with electrical vehicles.

Limitless EV will go up against Nothing But Jason, a local influencer and videographer, for the technology and innovation award.

The winners will be announced during the awards show, which is being sponsored by Coast Capital and will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of these outstanding finalists,” Greater Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said. “Their resilience, innovation and commitment to excellence have truly set them apart. We look forward to honouring them at our upcoming event.”

The large business of the year finalists are City Furniture, GRM Inc and Carrington Dental Centre, while Okanagan Urban Contractors, Rad Jamz and Margaret Valley Landscaping will battle it out for small business of the year.

The entire list of nominees is:

Arts & Entertainment

Westbank Museum

Klick Entertainment

Janine Lott Studios

Community & Public Service

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

The Westside Salvation Army

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Young Entrepreneur

Kyla King, Rad Jamz

Jackson Jobe and Jayden Thompson, J&J Lemonade

Matt Ferstl, VNDL project

Environmentally Sustainable Business

Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

EnviroMetal Towing

Kalala Organic Estate Winery

Home Based Business

Give Them Brie

Paradigm 3D

250 Beauty Co

Large Business

City Furniture

GRM Inc

Carrington Dental Centre

New Business

Okanagan Pasta Company

Pandanus Thai Restaurant

WanderlustStuff

Platinum Service Provider

1st Class Auto Glass & Upholstery

Pickadilly’s

Small Business Award

Okanagan Urban Contractors

Rad Jamz

Margaret Valley Landscaping

Technology & Innovation

Limitless EV

Nothing But Jason

Indigenous Business

Rad Relish

Ki?lawana? Builders Limited

Janine Lott Studios

Tourism & Hospitality

Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

19 Okanagan Grill + Bar

Lakesider Brewing

A View to Remember B&B