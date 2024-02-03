Search and rescue crews join in search for missing West Kelowna man

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Lucas Singer-Kraus

Search and rescue crews have now joined in the search for a missing West Kelowna man.

Friday, West Kelowna RCMP reached out to the public for help in finding 23-year-old Lucas Singer-Kraus, who's been missing since the evening of Jan. 31.

He was last seen at his home on the 1400 block of Scott Crescent in West Kelowna, and police say it's out of character for him to be out of contact with his family for this long.

Saturday morning, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue manager Duane Tresnich says both COSAR and Penticton Search and Rescue are now involved in the search for Singer-Kraus, beginning on Scott Crescent.

“The RCMP and search teams ask that people in the neighbourhood search their property or allow SAR members to do so,” Tresnich says.

“SAR teams would also request that drivers watch for SAR members searching along the roadways and please slow down and give us room to work.”

Singer-Kraus is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound caucasian man with hazel eyes. He's believed to be wearing a black zip-up jacket or a red plaid jacket, sweatpants, black boots and he might also be carrying a black backpack.