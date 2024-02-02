West Kelowna man missing since Jan. 31

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

The West Kelowna RCMP is asking for help from the public as 23-year-old local Lucas Singer-Kraus has gone missing.

According to police, Singer-Kraus was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 1,400 block of Scott Crescent in West Kelowna.

"It is out of character for Mr. Singer-Kraus to be out of contact with his family for this long causing the family to be concerned for his safety," said the West Kelowna RCMP in a written statement.

Lucas Singer-Kraus is described as:

Caucasian male

Hazel eyes

6 feet 1 inches tall

Approximately 180 pounds

Singer-Kraus is believed to have been wearing a black zip-up jacket or a red plaid jacket, sweatpants, black boots and might also be carrying a black backpack.

If you observe Mr. Singer-Kraus or know of his whereabouts, contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-5574.