West Kelowna committee to review townhouse zoning proposal

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna's agricultural advisory committee will be asked to review a proposal to rezone a piece of agricultural land to medium density residential.

The proposal is for a townhouse development on property at the bottom of Boucherie Road, just past the intersection with West Bay Road.

The applicant is also looking to facilitate a lot consolidation as part of the application.

"The proposal is to rezone the property from agriculture to medium density residential with a site-specific amendment (SSA) for apartments to permit a townhouse development and facilitate a lot consolidation," a report before the AAC states.

"The applicant intends to consolidate the lot with its parent parcel which is already zoned medium density residential."

According to the report the properties have never been used for agriculture and the proposed zoning amendment is strictly administrative.

"While the parcel is presently zoned A1, the parcel is not farmed due to its steep hillside topography and irregular shape.

"Boucherie Road provides an existing buffer to farm uses and ALR lands to the south.

The AAC will make recommendations on the application which will then be forwarded to staff and city council.