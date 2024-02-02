West Kelowna RCMP thank public for assistance in locating driver

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP report that they are no longer searching for the vehicle and/or driver believed to be involved in a suspicious incident reported on Thursday.

Police said the matter was investigated and is no longer of any concern on Friday night.

"Thank you to the public and media for assisting with this request," RCMP shared.

ORIGINAL: 4:22 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to the driver of a grey truck that they say was involved in a suspicious incident.

According to police, the suspicious incident took place near Shannon Way and Sagebrush Court in West Kelowna at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

"If you are the driver of this truck or if you know who the truck belongs to, please call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and cite the file number 2024-5606," said police.

No details of the suspicious incident were provided.

Anyone with dash camera in the area or home security footage recorded between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Feb 1 are encouraged to share their findings with police.