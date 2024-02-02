West Kelowna RCMP looking to speak with driver of pickup

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck that they say was involved in a suspicious incident.

According to police, the suspicious incident took place near Shannon Way and Sagebrush Court in West Kelowna at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

"If you are the driver of this truck or if you know who the truck belongs to, please call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and cite the file number 2024-5606," said police.

No details of the suspicious incident were provided.

Anyone with dash camera in the area or home security footage recorded between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Feb 1 are encouraged to share their findings with police.