Residents call for traffic calming measures on West Kelowna's Anders Road

Residents of West Kelowna's Anders Road are calling for safety measures to be implemented to their street after development in recent years has added a shopping centre and brewery to the neighbourhood, ultimately bringing more traffic to the area.

“We do have little kids and we don’t feel comfortable letting them walk down the street by themselves. There’s no sidewalks, everybody speeds even though there’s a playground zone," said concerned mother Meighan Zieske.

"It's really concerning on this road with all the city buses, the school buses, now with the developments and the heavy trucks, lumber trucks, low beds, machines that are working. We can’t let our kids cross the street, we refuse to actually, because people don’t see them.”

Meighan and her family have lived on Anders Road since 2018 and says the speeding has just gotten worse and worse with each passing year.

In just one hour, she was able to record more than 400 vehicles moving up and down Anders Rd., and in the summer time she expects that number to at least double.

According to ICBC crash data, there have been 14 vehicle-related crashes on Anders Rd. between 2018 and April 2023.

“In one year alone we saw five accidents, personally witnessed. Some of them were just people coming down the hill so fast they’re losing their trailers, some were actually t-boned trying to turn across Anders. There was a motorcycle accident that was very devastating in front of the park and a lot of kids witnessed it," said Zieske.

She notes that drivers rarely slow down to 30 km/h for the playground zone on the road.

Meighan says she’s been in regular contact with the city on the issue since 2021, doing everything asked of her to try and get the ball rolling, but she’s seen no actual progress.

She submitted a petition signed by residents and businesses. RCMP traffic police also attended and the city had an engineering firm examine the area.

"They kept telling me it was going to go to council for approval and because of what was recommended from the engineering firm it would be moved to the top of the priority list, but it has never been done," she said.

In response to questions from Castanet, the City of West Kelowna says additional sidewalks on Anders Rd. are due to be completed later this year as part of development. Once they’re completed, continuous sidewalks would be available on Anders Road from Boucherie Rd. to Olalla Rd., roughly half the length of Anders Rd.

The addition of speed bumps on Anders Rd. is not being considered by council as the road is used as an emergency route for fire fighters, with the station being located at the corner of Anders and Olalla roads.

“We have had good conversations with several neighbourhood residents about Anders Road to convey this latest information and share potential options, and we would encourage them to continue to work directly with us on solutions, which could include speed display boards, followed by ticketed enforcement," said the city's statement.