Jury will decide fate of alleged West Kelowna murderer beginning January 2025

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews at the scene of a body discovery July 29, 2022 on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

A jury will decide the fate of a man accused of a West Kelowna murder next January.

On Monday, a six-week jury trial for Wyne Zablan was set for Jan. 20, 2025 in Kelowna's B.C. Supreme Court.

Zablan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the summer of 2022 after a body was found in Okanagan Lake near the Shelter Bay Marina, on the west side of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

Zablan has remained in custody since his arrest.

Little information has been released by police about the alleged murder, and the identity of the victim has never been publicly identified.

During a press conference a few days after the death, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said a vehicle was used to commit the alleged killing, but she didn't provide any further details.

The charge of first-degree murder implies the alleged homicide was both planned and deliberate.

Police initially sought the public's help in identifying the victim, described as a slim Asian man between 20 and 40 years old, but a few days later, police announced they had identified the man.

But police never disclosed the identity of the victim to the public, only stating that Zablan and the man knew each other. While a victim is generally identified in court filings, an indictment filed Aug. 1, 2022 alleges Zablan “did commit the first degree murder of a person unknown.”