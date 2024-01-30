West Kelowna air cadets seeking members with open houses

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

The West Kelowna air cadet program is seeking new members with a pair of open houses.

Happening both Feb. 1 and 8, the cadet program is completely free and provides participants the opportunity to explore the world of aviation, marksmenship, military band, effective speaking, survival training, gliding and more.

The 909 Peregrine RCACS is open to young individuals ages 12-18 years old and will be meeting on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 1441 Green Bay Rd in West Kelowna.

"The Air Cadet Program is not just about flying; it’s about building character, developing leadership skills,

and making lifelong friends," said the cadets in a written statement.

Back in September, members of 909 Peregrine Royal took flight on a gliding excursion at the Oliver Municipal Airport, soaring through the skies and taking full control of the glider while experiencing the sensation of flight.

Whether you dream of becoming a pilot, want to explore the world of aviation, or simply seek a community that shares your passion, the air cadets of 909 Peregrine RCACS welcome you to join their squadron.

You can visit 909peregrine.ca for more information.