Repairs on Westside Road underpass slows Highway 97 commute

Photo: Colin Dacre

Traffic coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna was slow going Monday morning because of repairs getting underway on the Westside Road underpass.

"Traffic was bumper to bumper," says one commuter.

Work to repair the Westside Road overpass was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 22, but was re-scheduled due to inclement weather and started Monday.

During the work along Highway 97 at Westside Road, northbound traffic on the highway will be down to a single lane. Motorists were advised to expect delays and give themselves extra travel time. Southbound lanes of traffic were not impacted Monday.

Delays of between 20 and 30 minutes were reported Monday morning.

Repairs are expected to be completed on Feb. 12.

The work is needed after the overpass was struck by an overheight load on Oct. 3, 2023.

"We are required to modify the regular traffic pattern for coming onto northbound traffic on Highway 97 in this area to accommodate these repairs, and this modified traffic pattern will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the work is completed," said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"We are scheduling this to be completed as quickly as possible to minimize the length of the impacts to the travelling public," the ministry added.