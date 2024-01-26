West Kelowna nurse suspended for failing to provide medication

Photo: Photo by MedicAlert UK on Unsplash

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended for two months by her profession’s regulator.

Registered nurse Lisa Elyzen reached a consent agreement on Jan. 25, 2024 with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, according to a public notice.

The notice mentions “practice issues that occurred in March and April of 2023 relating to failure to provide care and medications to patients in acute pain, and for not carrying out a physician's orders for an acutely ill patient.”

Elyzen has agreed to a two-months suspension of her registration and adherence to a learning plan.

She will also complete remedial courses in “pain management, professional responsibility/accountability, ethics, and documentation, to address the conduct and competency concerns that gave rise to the BCCNM complaint.”

Additional details were not released.