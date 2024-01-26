West Kelowna seeking taxpayer comments on proposed 2024 budget

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of West Kelowna wants your thoughts on its proposed 2024 budget and council's strategic priorities.

Over the next two weeks, residents are invited to provide their feedback either online or at one of two open houses.

Online engagement is provided through www.ourwk.ca until Friday, Feb. 9.

There residents can view display boards, review the five-year financial plan and strategic priorities and provide feedback.

Open houses are scheduled Monday, Jan. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club and Thursday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at council chambers.

The initial 2024 budget presented to council included an 11.41 per cent tax increase, however after going through each budget item, council slashed the budget to 6.85 per cent.

It's that draft budget the city is looking for input on.

"Developing the budget sometimes involves making difficult decisions," the city stated in a news release.

"Council wants to hear from our community to help shape investment decisions as they continue to govern with fiscal responsibility today and in the future."