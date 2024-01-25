Large dock stuck in Traders Cove on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Jeanine L. Reiss A large dock has drifted into Traders Cove.

Are you missing your dock?

A West Kelowna resident was enjoying her view of Okanagan Lake this morning when she noticed a large dock had detached from the shore and was floating in Traders Cove.

Jeanine Reiss tells Castanet the dock is currently stuck on the peninsula of Traders Cove and doesn't appear to be floating off anytime soon.

She says the dock must be at least 50 feet in length and that she's not sure where it's from. It has a City of Kelowna buoy attached and it looks like someone was in the process of dismantling it.

Nobody has come by to claim the dock at this point, but Reiss is keeping an eye on things as the day moves along.

According to Environment Canada, winds were relatively calm throughout the night Wednesday.