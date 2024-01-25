Shannon Lake Road project will include roundabout

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna council has decided a roundabout should be included as part of an active transportation upgrade on Shannon Lake Road.

Council initially voted against the idea of the roundabout at the intersection with Asquith Road as part of the overall project, but left the door open if the price was right.

In November, council approved plans for new sidewalks and bike paths on Shannon Lake Road between Shannon Ridge Drive and Asquith.

In a separate motion, council directed staff to not proceed with the roundabout design in the current tender package but continue with the design process for future consideration.

While staff initially recommended against including the roundabout until it was needed, a report Tuesday recommended including the roundabout at a cost of $1.5 million.

Funding would come from roads development cost charges and the Growing Communities Fund.

The entire project is expected to go to tender later this year with some off-street work expected to begin in the fall.

Work on the nearby sidewalks, bike lanes and roundabout is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year.