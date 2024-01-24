West Kelowna looking for approval to build new fire hall

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna is going to the public to seek approval to borrow up to $8 million for a new Lakeview Heights fire hall.

City council Tuesday endorsed the alternative approval process (AAP) as a way of gaining public accent to borrow the funds to partially fund the new fire hall.

Under the AAP, residents who disapprove of borrowing the funds would be required to submit an elector response form stating their opposition.

Forms will be available throughout the 30-day AAP period, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 15.

In order to stop the borrowing bylaw more than 10 per cent of the estimated 28,098 registered voters would have to submit elector response forms.

“Our firefighters who protect our community around the clock need an operational facility that meets regulatory standards for fire and life safety,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“The current fire hall #32 is well past its lifespan, the building is well undersized and leaks, firefighters are stationed in portables, and some vehicles and equipment are housed in pop-up tents outside the fire hall.

"Council has assured the public that no new tax increases will result, and if the public is not opposed to long-term borrowing there is nothing they need to do. If you support this important fire hall #32 replacement project, as council unanimously does, then residents need to do nothing more."

The current fire hall is 53 years old.

The project, if approved, would also include integrating the Lakeview Heights Community Centre, park space and amenities.

More information on the alternative approval process is available on the city's website.