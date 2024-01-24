West Kelowna pauses decision on rezoning Shady Acres Mobile Home Park

Photo: Kerr Properties

West Kelowna council chose humanity over redevelopment, but made it clear redevelopment is coming to the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park.

Council Tuesday unanimously agreed to postpone a decision on rezoning the rundown park to give the owners, Kerr Properties, a chance to better work with residents who will be displaced.

Kerr Properties is seeking to rezone the property to make way for an industrial development but council paused that decision following an emotional public hearing when residents expressed frustration with the owners lack of assistance and a fear they will be left homeless.

Many of the residents are seniors, people living on disability or have mental health issues and have nowhere to go in a city with a dire shortage of affordable housing options.

In fact, council heard just two of 27 residents remaining at Shady Acres have found other housing and time is running out.

That prompted some back-and-forth between residents and Kerr Properties representatives. Company officials indicated they had been receiving threats from residents over the the decision to close to park.

Because of those threats they say any assistance to help residents navigate the housing market was left to be initiated by residents. Only a small handful took advantage of that assistance.

In making the decision to postpone the decision, council said the people being displaced need to be housed and implored the province, Interior Health and non-profit agencies to step up to the table.

Council also believed the company may not have been equipped to properly handle the complex situations of the park residents.

"The conversation tonight isn't about stalling development...we need to house people and I think council is unanimous about that," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"For those non-profit organizations listening, if you have resources to assist Kerr Properties to get these people housed, please reach out."

Coun. Rick de Jong looked to another group to step up, the property owners.

"I can agree with most of what I've heard, the individuals and organizations that need to step up but for me, my message tonight is the one who really needs to step up here is the applicant (Kerr Properties)," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"I agree with the rezoning but I want to see the applicant step up in a much greater capacity than what I saw here tonight.

"I don't see the applicants responsibility to find homes for these individuals but I want to see them step up, use more creativity in their approach to this than what I saw tonight."

The dilemma facing residents of the mobile home park was not lost on Coun. Jason Friesen, who wondered where the province has been.

"What this does definitely highlight is a woeful lack of investment that the province has put in West Kelowna for affordable housing," said Friesen.

"My second fear is it doesn't matter how much work we do or how much the developer does is we may not find homes for all these people.

"The number of affordable housing that we actually have in West Kelowna is pitiful. It's 114, and to me that's the sad part."

Council said it hopes Kerr Properties can do a better job in assisting the residents before revisiting the issue again.

Council will get a progress report in early March before deciding on it's next step.

They did reiterate it is up to Kerr Properties to facilitate the process, but not to find homes for everyone. They also stated again the project as proposed will eventually go ahead.