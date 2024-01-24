West Kelowna council approves $600,000 for video scoreboard at Royal LePage Place

Photo: Wayne Moore

It took West Kelowna council longer to decide how to fund a new video scoreboard at Royal LePage Place than it took to approve the project itself.

Council strongly endorsed the $620,000 expenditure to replace the present scoreboard staff says is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The present score clock has been in Royal LePage Place since the doors opened in 2007.

And while the new video scoreboard was a request of the arena's biggest tenant the West Kelowna Warriors, staff did make it clear it is owned and controlled by the city.

"It's time. This is an aging asset," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

The clock itself will cost $400,000 with another $125,000 required to expand the media gondola to support operation of the scoreboard.

Electrical improvements, design and a standard contingency make up another $75,000.

Due to the complexity of installing the new scoreboard, the arena will need to be closed from May 27 to July 21. The shutdown, two weeks longer than normal, will cost the city about $20,000 in lost revenue.

Council debated whether to pay for the project through reserve or from the $10.2 million Growing Communities Fund.

After considerable discussion, council landed on the Growing Communities Fund meaning the expenditure will have no impact on the 2024 tax rate.