West Kelowna RCMP seek identity of robbery, assault suspect

Photo: Crime Stoppers

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an assault and robbery on September 28, 2023.

Police would like to identify a man in photos shared by investigators. He is described as a large six-foot-two athletic-built male, approximately 250 pounds with shaved dark hair.

He is believed to be 40 to 55 years of age and was wearing a black hoodie with a white “Metal Mulisha” logo on the front, dark blue jeans, black work boots, black gloves and driving a large white pick-up truck.

Additional details about the incident were not released.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or online www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.