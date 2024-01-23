As weather warms, be cautious around frozen ice: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Madison Reeve

With a freeze and thaw cycle in full effect across the Thompson Okanagan, the West Kelowna Fire Rescue is urging caution around ice surfaces.

Residents are encouraged to only go out onto the ice if the surface is 15 to 20 centimetres thick.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says it's important to remember the thickness won't be consistent across the entire ice surface.

"People should take the time to measure the ice if they are going to be out recreating on it. People should also be looking for the colour of the ice. The darker of the colour of the ice, the safer it's going to be."

"Black ice is good, grey or white ice is not safe," Brolund said.

Residents are also reminded to keep their pets on leash so they don't have to jump in after their animal.

"Our pets are lighter than we are. So just because your dog makes it safe on the ice don't necessarily mean that ice will support you. Often we see that we are rescuing people who have gone after their pets and that can be avoided by keeping your dog on a leash," Brolund added.

All West Kelowna firefighters are trained in ice rescue.

Residents are asked to call 911 right away if someone falls into the ice.

Brolund says it's best not to jump right in after someone or you may find yourself in the same situation as the person you were trying to rescue.

"Our firefighters train on all sorts of things in terms of a sliding scale. The early stages are throwing ropes out to someone or encouraging them to self rescue from the ice. If that doesn't work we can throw a flotation device onto the ice, and worst case scenario, we will go out onto the ice and come right into the water with you and bring you out."