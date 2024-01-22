New score clock at West Kelowna's Royal LePage Place to cost $600,000

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

A new video score clock and display will be installed in West Kelowna’s Royal LePage Place this spring, pending approval from city council.

Council on Tuesday will discuss spending $600,000 to install a new display and media inside the area. Another $20,000 will need to be set aside for lost revenue as a result of a closure needed for installation.

If approved, work is expected to take place May 27 to July 21, 2024.

“The BCHL is in the process of raising its standards in a push to be recognized as an elite and top college recruiting league in Canada. One of the requirements the BCHL has requested is that all rinks have a video display inside their home arena, by 2025,” said the City of West Kelowna budget request.

“Installing a video score clock will require an expansion to the existing gondola (media booth) to accommodate additional equipment and personnel related to the video score board system.”

The request has been pulled forward from the 2024 budget, which is in the midst of public consultation, so work can start on time in the spring.

Right now, the budget includes a 6.85% property tax increase for residents.