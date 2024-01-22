Proposed West Kelowna apartment building in Shannon Lake going to council

Photo: Azure Properties Group

The developer behind a proposed four-storey apartment building in West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake neighbourhood is hoping to get approval this week to proceed.

Azure Properties Group on Tuesday will ask West Kelowna city council for a variance and development permit for its proposal at 2237 Shannon Lake Rd., which is across the street from the fifth tee at Shannon Lake Golf Course.

The developer requires two kinds of special development permits: one because it is on a hillside and another because it is located within a sensitive terrestrial ecosystem development permit area.

“The proposed apartment development adds additional housing units and housing options on a property that has remained historically vacant,” city planner Yvonne Mitchell wrote in the report that will go to council on Tuesday. “Despite challenging site conditions, the applicant has provided a proposal that meets key hillside and sensitive terrestrial development permit guidelines.”

Azure also needs three variances for the building, most notably the height. The site currently allows for three storeys, and the plans call for four storeys.

The apartment building would have 37 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. It would also feature underground parking, a gym, bike storage room, storage lockers and a rooftop amenity space.