Area director:'Everybody just in limbo’ over future of Lake Okanagan Resort'

Photo: Ralph Gardner More than five months since the McDougall Creek wildfire partially destroyed Lake Okanagan Resort there has been little to no information about whether it will be rebuilt.

It has been more than five months since the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through Lake Okanagan Resort, leaving a path of destruction in its wake, yet the future of the resort seems no clearer than it was in August.

“It’s not looking good. I just talk to some of the people the other day who ran the marina there for years and years and they’re at a loss. They have no idea what’s going on or any contacts, anything. Everybody is just in limbo there,” explains Wayne Carson, the Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Area West director.

He says getting any information from the resort ownership group about whether it plans to rebuild is the major hurdle. Some of the strata groups that represent condo owners want to move forward, but they can’t do so until there’s word on what will happen with the water and sewer systems on the property.

“How do you even clear the debris and even move forward with permitting or anything if you’ve got no sewer and water available?” asks Carson, who points out the systems were failing even before the fire.

Last week, The BC Environmental Appeal Board denied an appeal by the holding company that represents the resort owners, ordering it to pay more than $47,000 in penalties issued after a spill of effluent in January 2021.

“I suspect somebody’s going to grab an insurance cheque and run here. Which again leaves all five stratas hanging on to nothing,” adds Carson. “I don’t know how they’re going to resolve this.”

He notes that even if they wanted to, the strata groups wouldn’t be able to afford the possibly millions it could take to repair or install new water and sewer systems. Carson is also worried about the effect the loss of the resort properties could have on the rest of the community. The RDCO could be out a substantial amount of tax money if the resort is not rebuilt.

“That commercial tax base at Lake Okanagan Resort was critical to the funding in particular the Wilson’s Landing/Trader’s Cove fire department.”

He says the best case scenario might be for the resort ownership group to take a hit and walk away, “because if they try to get their value out of it, well there is no value there. Without the basic services, the sewer and water, you’ve got nothing,” Carson said.

Another major stumbling block is that some of the stratas haven’t been able to get in touch with some of the unit owners to even decide what their next step should be. Carson is hoping the regional district will step in to help at least with that information.

“I firmly believe those are our residents and we need to do whatever we can to help them, whether it falls within our jurisdiction or not. We need to do something to help them because they’re not getting help anywhere else.”