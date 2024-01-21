Westside chamber elevates vice-president after president gets new job

Photo: Pushor Mitchell Bryan Fitzpatrick

Bobby Bissessar has a new job, which means the Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new president.

Bissessar was voted in as the chamber board’s new president in November, but he recently got a new job in Victoria. That meant he had to step down from his new role.

As a result, Pushor Mitchell partner Bryan Fitzpatrick, who had been serving as Bissessar’s vice-president, has moved up to assume the role of president.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to assume the role of president at the Greater Westside Board of Trade,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “Guided by a commitment to collaboration, innovation and community growth, I am eager to embark on this journey with this dedicated board of directors, building on the solid foundation that exists.

“Together, we will champion the interests of our diverse business community, fostering prosperity and resilience on the Greater Westside.”

In a corresponding move, Julie Pringle of Snap Commercial Photography has been named the board’s new vice-president.