West Kelowna resident worried about slippery road conditions, bad drivers

Photo: DriveBC

A resident of West Kelowna spent his afternoon fighting slippery road conditions and after a close call with another vehicle he wants to remind the public to be safe on the road.

Berry Yeats tells Castanet his vehicle was barely able to make it up the hill while he was driving home and that people need to be aware of other drivers. After all, not every car on the road has winter tires.

"I was going down to Westbank, which is only three kilometres from my house, and I live in Smith Creek, which is downhill all the way. The driving conditions are extremely dangerous," said Yeats.

The West Kelowna resident has called the neighbourhood of Smith Creek home for more than 30 years, and he believes the road conditions in this area have never been worse.

"I'm very concerned that people are not leaving sufficient space between vehicles during these driving conditions because I was just about able to get to the top of the hill in my lowest gear and there was a Mercedes following along behind me and he was only two car lengths away from the back of my van."

Yeats says his car eventually made it up the hill, but that if it had slid back, he would have crashed right into the Mercedes, which he says was travelling way too close behind him.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you that you need to be much more careful on the road at this particular time... other motorists need to think about what they're doing and just give people more space," said Yeats.

Driving conditions could get worse over the weekend as warmer weather is expected to return to the Okanagan Valley.

According to Environment Canada, highs will be up to 4 degrees by Tuesday, with lows hovering around minus 2.