Wildfire mitigation planned for West Kelowna's Kalamoir Regional Park

Photo: RDCO

Wildfire mitigation work will begin next week in West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park.

Visitors to the park will notice crews starting Jan. 22 working with machinery to remove fuel loads and pile burning. Work will continue from Monday to Friday for approximately four weeks.

During this time, the park will remain open, but visitors are asked to avoid marked areas and observe signage and direction from working crews.

The was developed by a registered forester and approved by BC Wildfire Service. Funding is provided by a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities and is part of an 8.7-hectare fuel reduction project in Kalamoir Park to reduce the wildfire risk in the local community.